Carl Solveson

Carl E. Solveson, 74, of Spooner passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Carl Edward Solveson was born July 11, 1947, in Oconomowoc, the son of Carl A. and Adeline (Bergmann) Solveson. He was raised on the family farm and attended school in Oconomowoc and enjoyed playing baseball.
He graduated high school in 1965 and then attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point for one year. Carl joined the U.S. Marines on September 14, 1966, and served during the Vietnam War. While in service to his country he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with device, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one star, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm and Frame, and Rifle Expert Badge.
He was honorably discharged on July 2, 1970, and returned to Oconomowoc, WI where he began work with Summit House Achievement Center, where he worked with children with disabilities. While working at Summit House, Carl met Patricia Ann Osborne. Carl and Patricia were united in marriage on July 3, 1974, in Oconomowoc. Carl and Patricia moved to Spooner in 1975 where Carl began work for Washburn County Day Development Center. He worked for Washburn County until he started a career in logging where he ran chain saw, drove truck and operated various kinds of heavy equipment.
In the early 1990s, Carl was in a car accident that made him change careers. After recovering from the accident, he went back to college at the age of 49 at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. He earned a Bachelor of Social Work and became a licensed social worker for Burnett County where he served as a child protection worker and case manager for 14 years.
Carl enjoyed hunting various kinds of game and fishing throughout his life, but his favorite pastime was watching his children or grandchildren in sporting events.
He also took great pride in teaching his grandchildren how to handle a gun and to be very accurate.
He served as Chairman of the Board and was a co-founder of Art Cry, a nonprofit organization that paints Biblical Murals. Carl had a quiet strength and was very encouraging to his family and friends. He and Patricia served as member missionaries with the Shell Lake Full Gospel Church.
Carl is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia; three children, Sean (Julie) Solveson of Spooner, WI, Holly (Patrick) Snyder of Brighton, CO, Shari (Brian) Sheehan of Shell Lake, WI; four grandchildren, Serena, Grace, Jacob and David; one brother, Steve Solveson of Oconomowoc; one sister, Charlotte McMahon of Oconomowoc; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Ann Kurschner.
A committal service will be held for Carl at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI with Pastor Emery Johnson officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Wisconsin Military Funeral Honors Program. Following the committal and honors, a celebration of life gathering will be held at Round Man Restaurant in Spooner.
Online condolences may be left for Carl’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
