Candace Erickson

Candace “Candy” Erickson, 74, Silver Lake, Minnesota, died on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minnesota.
Candace was born on November 15, 1945, in Spooner to Raymond and Irene (Fellman) Stumph. She attended and graduated from Spooner High School in 1963. After graduation, she moved to Minneapolis where she was a skate girl at Porky’s Restaurant. On June 6, 1964, she was united in marriage to Frederick Haugh Jr. in Minneapolis, in which three children were born to this union.
In 1975, the couple divorced, and on December 29, 1978, she was united in marriage to Rodger A. Erickson, who was also from Spooner, in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. In 1981, they moved back to Spooner where a fourth child was born in 1983. The couple would later divorce in 1990.
Candace worked at the Spooner Hospital and suffered a stroke in April 2009. She then went to Texas to live with her son and his family. Shortly thereafter, Candace would begin to miss her family back in Wisconsin and the changing of the seasons and moved to Minnesota in 2010.
Candace is survived by her children, Shelly (Robert) Schintz of Hutchinson, Minnesota, Lisa (Scott) Ledman of Oakdale, Minnesota, Frederick John (Adriana) Haugh III of Krum, Texas, Travis G. Erickson of Chicago; grandchildren, Alec, Jack, Nicholas, and Tyler; brothers and sisters, Judith (Richard) Judge, Marilyn LeMone, Raymond (Rosemary) Stumph, John (Melissa) Stumph, Jennifer (Jay) Johnson, Joseph (Lisa) Stumph, Kati (Leon) Hanson, and Kari Lohse; and many nieces and nephews.
Candace is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Charlotte “Cookie” Lund and Cindy Turner; and brothers, Girard Stumph and David Stumph.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Spooner Funeral Home with a sharing of memories at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at the Rocky Ridge Cemetery. Casket bearers will be her grandchildren, Alec, Jack, Nicholas, and Tyler.
Online memories or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
