Calvin "Cal" Ray Stariha, 56, passed away on March 20, 2020.

Cal was born on August 10, 1963, in Spooner to Thomas A. Stariha and Janice Laree Stariha. He went to Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana, for Certified Public Accountant.

He married Annett Daughter, and they lived in Ohio for 14 years. They adopted a girl, Karisa, when she was a baby. They cared for foster children during those 14 years. After a divorce he moved to Wisconsin.

He is survived by his mother, Janice Loree Stariha; brothers, Thomas W. (Cheryl) Stariha and Gregory (Mary) Stariha; brother-in-law, Pat Swan; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Thomas A. Stariha; sister, Deborah Beinke (Stariha); grandparents, Ray and Shirley Swan, and Edward and Catherine Stariha; and great-grandparents, Herman and Anna Swan, and John Sr. and Sylvia Bakker.

No services have been held at this time.

