Cal Featherly, age 74, a resident of Minong, died on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at his home with family at his side.

Calvin Featherly was born on November 4, 1948, in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, to parents, Bernie and Ione (Hall) Featherly. He was raised in and attended Minong Schools before enlisting in the US Navy at the age of 17. He would serve in the Navy for a total of 9 years, starting in 1965 until his discharge in 1974. During this time, he served 2 tours in Vietnam, and was also stationed in South Africa and Germany. Cal also served on submarines during his time in the Navy and spent time under the Arctic Ice Cap. He received several medals and ribbons during his service, including the Navy Achievement Medal with Combat V, the Combat Action Ribbon, just to name a few. Cal was also one of three machine gunners during his time in Vietnam and was involved in many battles. Cal received a field commission from E5 to an E6 prior to his discharge. Cal was an advocate for Veterans, being a disabled Veteran himself. After his discharge in 1974, he attended UW-Barron County and received an Associate’s Degree. In 1978, he met Peggy Nelson, and they were by each other’s side until they were married on October 13, 1990, in Minong. Cal was a past Sexton of the Greenwood Cemetery in Minong, a poet and enjoyed history, especially of the local area and his family. Cal was a member and past Commander of the American Legion, and also a life member of the Springbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars. Cal was a proud Captain of his life’s voyage.

