Brian Raymond Spieler was taken to the Lord much too soon on January 11, 2020, after a long battle with addiction.
He was born in Minong to Dan Spieler and Missy Hadler on May 4, 1993. He was raised in Minong and graduated from Northwood High School in 2011.
Brian was known for his technical abilities, from video game consoles to Apple products. There wasn’t an electronic device he could not operate, for he was passionate about technology.
Brian struggled with his demons for many years but was still able to bring a smile to those who met him with his unique and contagious laugh. Although he lost the fight, he will always be remembered for his kind and forgiving heart, and his spiritual outlook on life. Brian loved his family and friends with all of his heart, and there wasn’t anything that was more important to him.
He is survived by his loving parents, Missy Hadler (Kevin Hadler) and Dan Spieler; his sister, Amanda Spieler (Brodie Nyrud); and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends, including but not limited to Brady Sikorski, Alex Ostrowski, Dylan Swanson, Evan and Haylee Snyder, Ian Meredith, and Lilith Raine.
Brian is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ellsworth and Adaline Peterson; paternal grandparents, Ray and Helen Spieler; two uncles, Rick Peterson and Will Wright; and two cousins, Blaine Wright and Brad Berg.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to SALS Recovery center in Waukesha for the time and effort they provided to Brian throughout his hardships.
Private services will be held at a later date.
