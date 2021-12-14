Bradley Salquist

Bradley Dean Salquist, 68, of Spooner, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at his home.
Brad Salquist was born April 4, 1953, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, the son of Adolph and Ruby (Cable) Salquist. He was raised in Spooner and graduated from Spooner High School.
After school he drove truck in Spooner for a time and then attended technical school where he received an associate degree. Brad then began work as a salesman for Arrow Building Center in Spooner. He spent many years with ABC before starting Brad’s Deck Unlimited where he specialized in making very creative and unique decks for homes. He operated his business for over 15 years before retiring.
Brad loved his dogs and enjoyed collecting rocks. Brad also loved his Honda Fury and exploring the rivers here with his kayak and many Cable cousins.
Brad is survived by three nephews, Country Salquist of Spooner, Eric Salquist of New Braunfels, Texas, and Jay Murfield of Avon Park, Florida; two nieces, Jolene (John) Pelzel of McAlester, Oklahoma, and Jacquie Murfield-Pitts of Norfolk, Massachusetts.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Terry Salquist; sister, Jill Murfield; and niece Kassidi Jill Salquist.
A gathering celebrating Brad’s life will be held in the spring.
Online condolences may be left for Brad’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
