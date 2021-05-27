Bradley Brzezinski

Bradley Paul Brzezinski, 50, of Andover, Minnesota, passed away on December 2, 2019.
Bradley was born on November 25, 1969, in Minneapolis.
Bradley attended grade school in Shell Lake, where his parents, Barb and Stan, owned Stan’s Electric. Bradley graduated from Anoka High School and continued on to Anoka Technical College where he graduated to become a journeyman electrician, later passing the Masters and owning his own business, Andover Electric.
Bradley is missed so very much. He loved the Lord and enjoyed visiting, boating, fishing, water skiing, snowmobiling, horses, and his two dogs, Trapper and Gizmo.
Bradley is survived by his ex-wife, Linda, and her daughter, Alaina; parents, Barb and Stan Brzezinski; brothers, Blaine (Denise) and Wayne; sister, Christine (Richard) Sanders; niece, Maria; nephew, Alexander; and many loving relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary and Rudy Soltis, and Florence and Marion Brzezinski.
A celebration of life for Bradley will be held on Friday, June 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, located at 19921 Nightingale St. NW, Oak Grove, Minnesota, 55011. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m., and a luncheon will follow.
