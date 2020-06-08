Bonnie Draves

Bonnie A. Draves, 84, of Spooner, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Bonnie was born on November 6, 1935, in Beloit to Howard and Edith (Poff) Scheidegger. On August 31, 1957, she married James U. Draves. Together they raised six children. Bonnie enjoyed playing cards, baking, and spending time with her family and friends. She always cared for the needs of others and made sure you felt welcomed and loved. She constantly had a smile on her face and gave a hug to everyone who walked through her door.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James; her children, Ron (Alvina) Draves of Spooner, Sandy (Dennis) Kelly of Spooner, Don (Lori) of Webster, Tammy (Tony) of Sarona, Theresa (Luke) of Spooner, and Dan (Lynn) of Spooner; brother, Sherman Scheidegger; sister-in-law, Donna Scheidegger; and 24 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Edith Scheidegger; two brothers, Stanley and Levi Scheidegger; two grandsons, baby boy, Draves, and Mathew J. Draves; and two great-grandchildren, Caitlin E. Hebert and Cecil R. Kelly.
A funeral service for Bonnie will be held on Friday, June 12, at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Spooner with Pastor Brent Berkesch officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Spooner Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Bonnie’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
