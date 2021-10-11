Bob Jetto, 89, a resident of the town of Spooner, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
Robert Jetto was born September 23, 1932, in Mattoon, Illinois, to Thomas and Genevieve (Kibler) Jetto. He attended the Walker Elementary School in Moultrie County, Illinois, and then graduated from Windsor High School. After graduation, he attended Eastern Illinois College in Charleston, Illinois.
He lived on his grandparent’s farm until 1951 and then served honorably on the USS Wasp and the USS Hornet with the US Navy from 1952 until his discharge in 1956 with the rank of second class aviation electronic technician.
In 1957 he met his wife, Martha, at a drive-in restaurant. They were married three months later and enjoyed 64 years of life together.
Bob found work as a lineman for the New York City Railroad until 1959 when he began a career with IBM as a computer systems engineer until his retirement in 1987. Bob and Martha moved to the Trego/Spooner area where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, painting, bowling, and reading, of which he shared as a reader to Head Start children. Bob was a member of the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Spooner where he was ordained as a deacon for the Lake Superior Diocese on October 19, 2003.
Bob is survived by his wife, Martha, of Spooner; children, Daniel (Becky) Jetto of Jordan, Minnesota, and Sharon (Tom) Anger of Spring Valley, Wisconsin; daughter-in-law, Debbie Jetto of Spooner; 13 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Jetto II; daughter, Judith Jones; and sister, Patricia Rogers of Rockwall, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Washburn County Food Pantry.
Online condolences may be left for Bob’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
