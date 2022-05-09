Bion Earl Melton

Bion Earl Melton, age 100, of Spooner, WI, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Spooner Health.

Bion was born March 11, 1922, in Sioux City, IA, to parents Earl and Carrie (Dickerson) Melton. At the age of 5, the family moved to Spooner, where Bion attended school in Anah. At 16, Bion began mechanic work, which would turn into a lifelong passion. He worked at many auto shops in the Spooner area and spent most of his career running Bion’s Auto Repair in Shell Lake. Bion married the love of his life, Olive Johnson, on June 1, 1944. Bion retired in 1986, but that didn’t stop him from his work; he kept working on motorcycles and boat motors at home. Bion enjoyed fishing, hunting both locally and out west, riding motorcycles and fixing boat motors.

To plant a tree in memory of Bion Melton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments