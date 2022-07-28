Beverly J. Brown

Beverly J. Brown, age 75, of Farmington, born December 31, 1946, in Spooner, WI, to Ethel Arbuckle and Walter Huffer, was called home by her Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ, July 23, 2022.

Beverly possessed a generous and giving spirit throughout her life, and she carried this on in her passing, through organ donations.

