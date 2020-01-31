Betty Parker

Betty Jean Parker, 93, of Springbrook passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Betty was born on August 25, 1926 in Burnett County to Benjamin and Zannetta (Poquette) Lawrence. She married Louis Parker on January 13, 1942. She worked as a cook for many years and also at Link Brothers. She was also a caregiver for many men and women with handicaps, providing cleaning and cooking services.
Betty had many friends that were special to her. She loved being around her family and knew everybody’s birthday and how old they were. She also loved her flowers and took great pride in her many, beautiful flower beds and bird watching.
She will be greatly missed by all.
Betty is survived by eight children, Sharen (Gary) Bartle of Springbrook, June (John) McNitt of Springbrook, Louis (Ruby) Parker of Lake Geneva, Bob (Loni) Parker of Shell Lake, Tom (Teresa) Parker of Springbrook, Don (RaeNell) Parker of Menomonie, Ruth Blair of Springbrook, and Mike (Nancy) Parker of Lantana, Florida; one brother, Ben Lawrence of Lolow, Montana; and 41 grandchildren, 77 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Louis; one son, Lonnie Parker; one daughter, Debbie Doriott; two grandsons, Robert “Robbie” and Joseph “Joey” Parker; two sisters, Carol Kohn and Arlene Livingston; and one brother, Darryl Lawrence.
A funeral service will be held for Betty on Friday, Feb. 7, at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Spooner with Pastor Brent Berkesch officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Spooner Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be at Earl Cemetery in Earl. Arrangements were entrusted to Spooner Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for Betty’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
