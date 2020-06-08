Betty Fick

Betty Edna Fick, 89, of Spooner passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Betty was born to Alexander and Lizzie (Jeskewitz) Mossak on September 18, 1930, the youngest of five children. She grew up and attended a one-room schoolhouse in Gleason through 10th grade, then moved and graduated from South High School in Minneapolis.
Betty was employed by University Bank and Park Plaza State Bank, quickly moving to head teller. She married Kenneth Fick in 1949. Together they raised two children – a daughter, Jane, and a son, Gary.
They moved to Duluth in 1969, and Betty was employed by Maurice’s as an accountant. They moved to Eagan, Minnesota, in 1984, and Betty worked as an auditor for Sears. She said she may have been employed by companies but she worked for God.
Ken and Betty retired to their lake home in Spooner in 1989. Betty had a life-long love of reading and learning. She found great joy and peace in her faith, helping others and providing love and support to her friends and family. She attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Spooner, where she was active in her Circle group, the quilting group, and was known as the “napkin lady” as she would bring nice napkins to gatherings as she felt everyone deserved something special.
She is survived by her husband of 70 1/2 years, Kenneth; her daughter, Jane (Dean) Oelfke of Rush City, Minnesota; her son Gary (Juanita) of Duluth; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Hermine, Herbert, Ernest, and Walter.
A private memorial service will be held for Betty with Pastor Heather Kistner officiating. A public visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church from 9 a.m. until noon on Thursday, June 18. A private burial will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home in Spooner. Online condolences may be left for Betty’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.