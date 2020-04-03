Betty Edna Fick, 89, of Spooner passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.

A memorial service will be held for Betty later in the spring, due to the current public gathering restrictions. A full obituary with service information will run at that time, when the restrictions have been lifted. Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home in Spooner.

Online condolences may be left for Betty’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Fick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments