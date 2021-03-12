Betty Caroline Christensen, 90, of Zion, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at her home in Portsmouth, Virginia.
Betty Baumgartner was born on December 1, 1930, in Shell Lake. She grew up in northern Wisconsin, moved to Zion, and was a long-time member of Memorial United Methodist Church of Zion, Illinois. In 1993, Betty retired from working in the Building Department for the city of Zion.
“Thank God for kids, there’s magic for a while, a special kind of sunshine in a smile.” Betty would shed a gentle tear while hearing these lyrics from her favorite song, “Thank God for Kids” by the Oak Ridge Boys. Attending concerts – especially those with the Oak Ridge Boys – made her so happy. She loved listening to country music, dancing, and playing games or cards.
Betty most enjoyed spending time with her family, and especially children. She always looked forward to family reunions where she could reminisce and share in the fun with her siblings, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Betty was a great cook who was always glad to make her famous egg pancakes and cheeseburgers for anyone who stopped to see her. She will be remembered for her love of life by living simply yet adventurously.
Betty, the wonderful matriarch with the most beautiful blue eyes, was the sunshine of her family’s lives and will be dearly missed.
Her survivors include five children, Connie Snyder of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, Cindy Jensen of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, David (Debrah) Christensen of Racine, Diane (Philip) Dickman of Wasilla, Alaska, and Janice Christensen of Portsmouth, Virginia; 15 grandchildren, Ross, David, Cory, Tonya, Jodie, Katie, Casey, Kristin, Michael, Jared, Tracey, Eric, Samantha, Troy and Lauren; and many great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by her husband and lifelong love of 61 years, James R. Christensen, in 2010; her son, James, in 2004; and all siblings, Ella, Katie, Albert, Clare, Alice, and Henry.
Donations in her honor may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church, 2935 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL 60099.
