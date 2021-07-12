Bette Bauer

Bette Lou Bauer, 92, of Eau Claire died on July 4, 2021, at Milestone Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Bette was born on February 27, 1929, in Ladysmith to Robert and Elsie Beaumont. Bette graduated from Wausau High School in 1947 and married the love of her life, Donald “Bud” Bauer, on June 8, 1948. The two were married for nearly 62 years until Bud’s passing in June of 2010. Bette and Bud began their life together in Menomonie where their first son, Michael, was born in 1949. They later moved to Platteville where son Gary (1953) was born and then Spencer where Daniel (1957) was born.
Bette was primarily a homemaker for the family, taking a few part-time jobs including one with Wick Building Systems where Bud became executive vice-president. A perfect blend of June Cleaver and Aunt Bea, Bette created a home that had no rival. Her son Dan describes his childhood as “the best any kid could hope for in a neighborhood that would rival the fictitious ‘Sandlot’ gang.” The Bauer household would be a gathering place for the neighborhood kids.
In 1972, the family purchased the former estate of Colgate/Palmolive chairman of the board, Charles Pearce. The beautiful log structure located on the shores of Red Cedar Lake became The Bauerhaus, an iconic restaurant that operated until its sale in 1986. Bette was the face of the popular venue as the hostess that greeted customers as they descended the majestic staircase to the dining room. To her employees she was as much a mother or grandmother as a boss. In 1987 the family opened a spinoff restaurant, My Brother’s Place in Mikana. The couple stayed on Red Cedar Lake until 1998 when they moved to Spooner.
Bette, known for her artistic talent, opened Lavender & Lace, a craft and gift shop in Birchwood. Her hand-painted Santas became a treasured and sought after collectable.
In 2006 the couple relocated to Eau Claire for health reasons. Bette continued her Santa painting and volunteered at Dove Health Care for several years. Affectionately known later in life as “Nana,” her influence on her children and grandchildren is undeniable. She had a bountiful sense of humor, and as a family friend put it, “a unique blend of sweetness and sass.” Her love for antiques, flowers, and cats is undeniably part of the fabric of her children’s lives.
Nobody loved the holidays more than Bette, who transformed her house into a magical showcase for each celebration. Christmas, and her love for Santas, and Halloween were clearly on the top of her list. Wicked witch costumes and make-up that she created and embraced each Halloween, well into her 80s, were legendary and legitimately scary. The magical Christmases, that included Santa bringing the tree on Christmas Eve, will forever be a part of the Bauer family lore.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Winter; sons, Michael (Lynn) Bauer, Gary (Kathi) Bauer, and Daniel (Sharon) Bauer; her eight grandchildren, Corinne, Graham, Meagan, Theran, Kristen, Rebecca, Elizabeth, and Emily; her four great-grandchildren, Tyler, Harrison, Cosima, and Benjamin.
Bette was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elsie; brother, Robert; husband, Bud' and grandson, Christopher.
A celebration of life service will be held on July 29 at the Celebration of Life Center in Altoona. There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service and luncheon. Condolences and cards may be sent to Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Dr., Altoona, WI 54720.
