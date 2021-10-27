Beth Ann Markovich, 68, passed away in her home on October 19, 2021.

Beth was born on March 10, 1953, in Akron, Ohio, to Alex and Doris (Gilcrest) Morris. She married John Markovich and in 1987 the couple moved to Duluth, Minnestoa. After 13 years in Duluth, John retired, and in 2000 they moved to the Washburn County area.

Beth was a homemaker who spent her life caring for her family and her home.

Beth is survived by her husband, John Markovich; children, Kathy Markovich and Johnny Markovich; grandchildren, Lexi Markovich and Tori Markovich; great-grandchildren, Landon and Nevaeh; sister, Michele; nephew, Brodie; and nieces, Staci and Nikki.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Doris; brother, Mike; and sisters, Terri and Alexis.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Beth’s family at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Beth Markovich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments