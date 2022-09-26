Bernice Betty Schaaf

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast
Minnesota and north central and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Bernice B. Schaaf, age 100, of Hayward, WI, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner, WI.
Bernice Betty Hudson was born August 30, 1922, the daughter of Frank Lester and Albertha (Verhey) Hudson. She was united in marriage to Pershing Schaaf on December 23, 1944. At that time, Pershing was an Aviation Machinist Mate in the Navy stationed in Norman, OK, where he was an instructor on Navy aircraft. After being in the service, they lived in Minneapolis, MN, a few years and then moved to the Seeley, WI area when their son Lester was 5 years old. In addition to raising her family of three children, she had been a mechanic at Northwest Airlines in St. Paul, MN, working on B-24s and B-25s during World War II. (She was a Rosie!) She met Pershing, who was a crew chief, while working there. Their home in Seeley, Wisconsin, was on the Namekagan River before it became a Wild River. They both enjoyed the beautiful river and the fishing and hunting. For years, they raised horses. Bernice worked at Beehive Botanicals for 13 years and retired at 88. She enjoyed her outside work, especially cutting grass with her big lawn tractor. She loved to travel and was fortunate to see Hawaii, Ireland and Mexico. Bernice and Pershing spent six winters in Brownsville and Corpus Christi, TX.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.