Beau V. Krantz

Beau V. Krantz, age 36, passed on April 21, 2022.

He is survived by his parents, Paul Krantz and Marie Bohannon, children, Kaylee, Beau and Oaklynn, special friend Alicia Johnson and brother, Bobby Bohannon.

To plant a tree in memory of Beau Krantz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments