Beatrice Myers

Beatrice “Bea” Myers died April 28, 2020, at 96 years of age.
Bea was born in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, on November 20, 1923. Bea attended college, attained her teaching license, and taught high school business classes and math all while furthering her education in administration, attaining the dual role of teacher and principal.
She married Donald Myers and moved to LaGrange, Indiana. While raising a family, she continued to teach and had an active role in the Texaco gas station she and Don owned and operated for many years.
After retirement, Bea worked at Meek’s Jewelry Store as a sales associate and earned her degree with the Geological Institute of America as a certified cultured pearl grading inspector.
Bea was very active with the LaGrange County Home-Ec Association and a Pythian Sister Lodge as a member and officer.
In 2001, Bea moved to Minong to be closer to family and lived independently at her residence until just prior to her death. Bea was a hardcore bluegill hunter and enjoyed her fishing when she was able to do so. Bea loved her crafts, always attending and promoting local crafts shows, free-hand painting, and crocheted many baby sweaters.
Bea actively attended the River Church in Minong and always looked forward to the socialization and her “cup of coffee” after service (which meant breakfast) at the local café.
She is survived by many friends; her son, Dan (Bonnie) Myers of Minong; grandchildren, Angy (Patrick) Edison of Minot, North Dakota, and Duane Myers of Minong; great-grandchildren, Sara Edison and Teresa (Casey) Marquart of Minot, North Dakota, Dakota Myers of Minong, Dray (Taylor) Myers of Barron, and great-great-grandson, Otto.
Bea’s parents, brothers, sisters, husband, and daughter, Ann, all preceded her in death.
Due to the current COVID-19 health situation, a celebration of life for Bea will be determined at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.