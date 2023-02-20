Barbara Stovring

On February 4, 2023, Barbara Stovring peacefully left this world at the age of 84 surrounded by her children in the town she grew to love, Naples, Florida. Barbara left to join her husband and meet up with all her close friends from Askov and Shell Lake who went before her.

When Barb was 16, her family moved to Askov, Minnesota, where she met her husband-to-be after he was discharged from the Army. They were married in June 1957 and had their first child in 1959. They formed connections in Askov that they (and their children) kept throughout their lives. After a brief move to St. Paul, Minnesota, they landed in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, for many years before retiring in Naples, Florida. As an adult, Barb became an avid bridge player and was known for her quick wit and keen sense of humor.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Stovring as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments