...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS
MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm
Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 13 to
18 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM this morning
to 9 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from
Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
On February 4, 2023, Barbara Stovring peacefully left this world at the age of 84 surrounded by her children in the town she grew to love, Naples, Florida. Barbara left to join her husband and meet up with all her close friends from Askov and Shell Lake who went before her.
When Barb was 16, her family moved to Askov, Minnesota, where she met her husband-to-be after he was discharged from the Army. They were married in June 1957 and had their first child in 1959. They formed connections in Askov that they (and their children) kept throughout their lives. After a brief move to St. Paul, Minnesota, they landed in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, for many years before retiring in Naples, Florida. As an adult, Barb became an avid bridge player and was known for her quick wit and keen sense of humor.
