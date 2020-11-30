Barbara LeBoeuf, 78, of Spooner passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, after a long-fought battle with cancer.
Barb was born on October 23, 1942, in Evanston, Illinois. In May of 1963 she married Robert LeBoeuf of Des Plaines, Illinois, and in 1972 she and her family moved to Spooner.
She worked for more than 30 years as an administrative assistant with GW Kortness Architects. During those years, she gracefully balanced raising her family and working and did so with dedication and loyalty.
Barb was also a die-hard baseball fan – especially of her hometown Chicago Cubs. She spent countless hours watching Cubs games and offering up her managerial “takes” on how to win the game.
A devoted mother and wife, she made a positive impact on those who knew her. From giving the type of comfort and love that only a mom can give, to working hard both in the office and at home, she made those around her better. Her kind smile and warm heart will be forever missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Larson of Spooner; her son, Michael (Jessica) of Hugo, Minnesota; grandchildren, Barry and Hunter Larson and Camille and Margot LeBoeuf; brother, Wally (Debbie) Conrad; sister, Jo (Norb) Dryjanski; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Curtis; and her husband of nearly 50 years, Bob.
A private interment will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating and supporting the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements were entrusted to Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left for Barbara’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
