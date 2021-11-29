Avis Thompson

Avis H. Thompson, 93, of Spooner, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Avis Hazel was born February 27, 1928, in Earl, Wisconsin, the daughter of Paul and Margaret (Holt) Saastad. She was raised in Earl and attended school in Spooner. While in high school, Avis began dating Gene Thompson and together they were named Prom Queen and King.
Avis graduated from Spooner High School in 1946 and then worked for JC Penney and Sather’s Jewelry in Spooner.
On August 12, 1950, Avis was joined in marriage to Gene Thompson in Pine City, Minnesota. Avis became a homemaker raising her five children. The family enjoyed their time at the family cabin on Poquette Lake during the summers. As the children grew, Avis began working with her husband at Benson-Thompson Realty and earned her real estate license.
Avis enjoyed golfing, flower gardening, card games, and going to the condo in Florida. She loved her children and grandchildren and was an avid Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers fan. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Spooner.
Avis is survived by four children, Jerry (Debbie) Thompson of Spooner, Deborah (Dale) Johnson of Sarona, Wisconsin, and Terri (Mike Spafford) Thompson and Scott (Julie) Thompson, both of Spooner; nine grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Anna, Krista, Jacob, Cara, Arin, Jody, and Jena; 23 great-grandchildren; one brother, Paul (Nina) Saastad of Port Townsend, Washington; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene; daughter, Julie Johnson; one brother, Roger Saastad; one sister, Pauline Knight; and two granddaughters, Alta Mary Johnson and Dana Jul Johnson.
A funeral service will be held for Avis at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Spooner United Methodist Church with Pastor Ferdinand Serra officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Interment was in Spooner Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to the Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake Hospice, 1700 W Stout St., Rice Lake, WI 54868.
Online condolences may be left for Avis’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.