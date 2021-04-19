Audrey Nelson

Audrey Marie Nelson, 93, of Rice Lake, formerly of Shell Lake, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2021, at Dove Healthcare.
She was born October 23, 1927, in St. Paul to Andrew and Elva Fay (Trower) Hansen. She graduated from Wilson High School in St. Paul in 1945. She was married on March 22, 1947, to Richard Nelson.
Marie held many positions over the years, including retail, secretarial, and managerial posts, but her best working years were spent with St. Paul, Arc, now Minnesota Arc, a non-profit which assists and advocates for persons with developmental disabilities.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane (Kenneth) Sczublewski of Pierz, Minnesota; a grandson, Jeffrey Nelson of Tucson, Arizona; daughter-in-law, Donna Tate of Shell Lake; and nieces, nephews and friends.
Marie was preceded by her brother, Lt. Clarence A. Hansen in World War II; her husband, Richard; her son, Clarence Nelson; her sister, Marjorie Fettinger; and brother, Robert Hansen.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, at Skinner Funeral Home in Shell Lake with Rev. Jean Waldron officiating. Burial will follow at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. Masks will be required and social distancing measures will be taken. www.skinnerfh.com
