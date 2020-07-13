Audrey Erickson

Audrey J. (Waldvogel) Evenson Erickson, 95, of Minong passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Spooner Health in Spooner.
Audrey was born to Anthoney and Ethel (Mau) Waldvogel on September 30, 1924, in Joliet, Illinois. She married Roald S. Evenson on April 16, 1943, in Joliet. Roald passed away in 1973 in Wascott.
Audrey was postmaster in Wascott from 1971 to 1992 and had a small grocery store there.
Audrey’s second marriage was to Edwin R. Erickson on July 5, 1991, in Hayward. Edwin passed in 2003. She and Edwin retired to Minong in 1992 and she lived there until her death.
Audrey is survived by her six children, Karen (Charles), Sylvia, Paul (Mary), Kristine (Tom), David (Jennifer), and Marilyn “Punky” (Dale); 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service and a private burial at Wascott Cemetery were held.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Audrey’s family at www.bratley-nelson.com.
