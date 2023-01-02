Audrey Diane Gipple

Audrey Diane Gipple, age 83, of Trego, WI, passed away surrounded by family on December 29, 2022, at Indianhead Medical Center in Shell Lake, WI.

Audrey was born in Oak Park, IL, to Oliver and Swanhild Schultz on August 26, 1939. She attended Spooner High School in 1956 at the age of 15 and went on to graduate from Wisconsin State College at Eau Claire, now UWEC, with her degree in Office Administration. She held many positions with Washburn County for 29 years, culminating in directing the Unit on Aging. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Spooner and part of the Anah Cemetery Committee in Trego.

