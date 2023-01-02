...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO
10 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 5 to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand
Island WI.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 10 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille Lacs
Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Audrey Diane Gipple, age 83, of Trego, WI, passed away surrounded by family on December 29, 2022, at Indianhead Medical Center in Shell Lake, WI.
Audrey was born in Oak Park, IL, to Oliver and Swanhild Schultz on August 26, 1939. She attended Spooner High School in 1956 at the age of 15 and went on to graduate from Wisconsin State College at Eau Claire, now UWEC, with her degree in Office Administration. She held many positions with Washburn County for 29 years, culminating in directing the Unit on Aging. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Spooner and part of the Anah Cemetery Committee in Trego.
