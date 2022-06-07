Arnie Rich peacefully passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at St. Johns Hospital in Oxnard, California, at the age of 89 years old.
Arnie was born Arnold Louis Rich on December 30, 1932, in the town of Spooner, Wisconsin, to parents Alice Pfundheller and Anthony Rich Jr. Upon graduating from Spooner High School, Arnie enlisted in the U.S. Navy on January 24, 1951, and received the Korean Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal during his service. After he was honorably discharged from the Navy, he moved to Los Angeles, California, and graduated with a BS degree in Accounting at Woodbury College in Burbank, California. He met his wife, Aulie Azlen, in 1958 while on the same bowling league. In 1961, they married and moved to their first home in Van Nuys, California. Arnie worked at Canoga Park Ford as the company’s Controller, and five years later he started his own tax preparation practice called Arnie Rich & Associates. He successfully grew a large client base over the next 35 years until he retired in 2001. Most of Arnie’s clients were more than business associates; they were his good friends. Over the years, Arnie was active in the San Fernando Valley Kiwanis club, the Canoga Park Elks Lodge and the Canoga Park VFW Post 2805. Arnie loved horseracing, bowling, card games and having fun with his friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.