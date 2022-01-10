Arlyn Helm, 86, of Cameron, Wisconsin, formerly of Springbrook, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
Arlyn Jacob Helm was born on April 28, 1935, in Lowry, South Dakota, to Martin and Mary (Permann) Helm. Arlyn grew up in South Dakota, attended school in Gettysburg, South Dakota, and attended Chicago Bible College for three years.
Arlyn married Verdella Stotz on Jan. 31, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois. They had two sons, Jerry and Dean. After they divorced, Aryln went on to race snowmobiles professionally for Polaris, which led him to Northern Wisconsin where he fell in love with the people and the culture.
Arlyn was a self-employed master plumber by trade, but his passion was playing a role in local government systems and being a voice for the community. He held many offices across the state in several different areas. His longest-held office was for the town of Springbrook as a aupervisor for 40 years.
Over those years he also held the following offices: Unit chair for Washburn County for over 30 years, Wisconsin Towns Association (WTA) director for 18 years, and director for Barron Electric for 34 years. He was also on several statewide committees including County Forest Association, Education, WTA’s representative to the former solid waste siting committee, DNR advisory committee for ATV routes, and the Spooner Rodeo Committee. He traveled to Washington, D.C., twice a year to be a voice for the towns.
When he wasn’t busy with the towns’ work, Arlyn loved to golf and bowl and could be found at a local bowling alley, where he was part of leagues.
Arlyn was married to Kathleen (Paffel) for nearly 25 years. They resided in Springbrook for most of those years before moving to Cameron in August of 2021 to be closer to family. They enjoyed serving on the town board together and traveling Northern Wisconsin and nearby states representing the WTA.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy; sons, Jerry (Barb) Helm of Olathe, Kansas, and Dean (Sue) Helm of Loveland, Colorado; stepchildren, Darrel LaPorte of Spooner, Becky (Steve) Melton of Cameron, and Henry (Amy) LaPorte of Oveido, Florida; brother, Julius (Mavis) Helm of West Fargo, North Dakota; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many friends and family.
Arlyn was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Evelyn (Helm) Heffley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Namekagon Congregational Church in Earl.
The celebration of Arlyn’s life will be held this summer on Saturday, July 23, at Namekagon Congregational Church in Earl, Wisconsin, followed by a graveside service and lunch.
