Arliss Ruth Willmore (Salmonson), age 96, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away May 8, 2023, at Good Shepherd Community surrounded by family.
Arliss was born October 19, 1926, in Spooner, Wisconsin. She graduated from Spooner High School during WWII and worked in a Milwaukee defense plant as a young woman before she met her beloved David. In July of 1947, they married and started their lives at Fort Holabird, Maryland, and then in the Territory of Alaska while David was assigned to U.S. Army Counterintelligence. They returned to the States and raised their three daughters. Upon retirement, Arliss and David started Lil Bit Country, specializing in unique wooden handmade country crafts. The quality of their joint efforts in woodworking and detail painting were well-known at many craft shows; their exceptional artistry can be found in family homes throughout the world. Arliss loved the adventures of traveling, reading great mystery books, baking delicious pies, deer hunting and fishing (still holding the family Northern Pike record at Big McKenzie Lake in Wisconsin!). She loved old movies, particularly John Wayne westerns, and cheering on her favorite team, the Green Bay Packers. Football season watching "the Packs" was a top priority; she often wished she could declare as a free agent and play! Arliss was a kind, free-spirited woman. Her life's philosophy was to love everyone and never miss a chance to have fun. Fondly called "GG," she routinely encouraged all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their work, sports and education, giving them words of wisdom and grandmotherly advice to do your best and never give up. Her last words were, "Tell everyone that I love them BIG from my heart!" Arliss lived her life beautifully, and her bright and loving spirit will be forever remembered. Her eyes now look upon the face of her Lord and Savior who was her comfort … her Shepherd ... and now, her everlasting life.
