Anton Olson

Anton Charles Olson, 93 of Rice Lake died on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home.
He was born on September 14, 1927, in Milwaukee to Oscar and Eva (Lackershire) Olson. He entered the Army on November 10, 1945, and was discharged on June 16, 1947. On August 2, 1948, Anton married May Harmon in Pine City, Minnesota.
He is survived by his wife, May; one son, Alfred, of Haugen; and two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one sister.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held 11 a.m. on November 9, 2020, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Anton’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
