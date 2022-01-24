Anthony Donatell

Anthony Charles Donatell, 58, of Spooner, Wisconsin, passed away on January 19, 2022, in the comfort of his home.
Anthony “Tony” Donatell was born on March 17, 1963, in Cumberland, Wisconsin, to Charles and Carla (Erickson) Donatell. He graduated from Spooner High School in 1982 and from Chippewa Valley Technical College in business in 1984. Tony worked various jobs over the years, most recently at Schmitz’s Economart.
Tony enjoyed reminiscing about growing up at Crystal Brook, where he spent time hunting, fishing, and helping his dad maintain the property. He was a kindhearted man and lived a simple life. He always liked watching the Packers play, though he often ended up talking through most of the game. Tony loved a good meal, especially if it was cooked by his mom. He liked to be goofy and always found a way to brighten someone’s day.
He was a dedicated worker and especially liked by customers at his job at Economart, where he became a friend to all.
Tony is survived by his daughters, Jessica (Dennis) Donatell and Teanna (TJ) Stilwell; mother, Carla Donatell; sisters, Lorri (Steve) Hubin, Darci Chido, and Traci DePolis (Ryan); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Donatell; grandparents, George and Betty Donatell, and Carl and Ruby Erickson.
A visitation for family, friends, and all who knew Tony will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, at Bratley-Nelson Funeral Home in Spooner, Wisconsin.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
