Annette Varien (nee Caneff), 97, of Spooner entered eternal life on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Spooner Health in Spooner.

Annette was a longtime employee of 3M. In her 35-year retirement she enjoyed traveling, card playing, cooking, reading, working jigsaw puzzles, and socializing. She especially loved observing the many kinds of wildlife from the windows of her home on Cable Lake.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Stanislawski (Donald); her grandchildren, Michael Stanislawski (Amber) and Jennifer Curfman (Toby); her great-grandchildren, Adam, Zoe, J.D., Max, and Nash; her sister-in-law, Merrill Varien; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Annette was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Varien; his parents and siblings; her great-grandchild, Stella Stanislawski; her parents, Daniel and Elizabeth Caneff; four brothers; and two sisters.

A private memorial mass was celebrated at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Spooner, with interment at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Prescott.

Memorials may be sent to the Washburn County Food Shelf in Spooner.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left for Annette’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

