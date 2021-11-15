Anna Marie Smith, 61, of Minong, Wisconsin, passed away from illness on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, with family by her side.
Anna was born June 21, 1960, to Robert Dale and Elaine (Seliger) Matousek. Anna grew up and attended school in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After school Anna moved to Minong, where she married in 1983, started a family, and became a long-time resident. Anna was a proud mother of four children and a loving grandmother to eight grandchildren.
Anna enjoyed watching the birds, gardening, the Packers, playing cards, her friends and family, but Anna’s greatest love was for her grandchildren.
Anna is survived by her significant other, Donald Smith; her sons, Timothy Matousek, Brian (Kimberly) Smith, and Brandon Smith; her daughter, Tanya Smith (Josh Morgan); brothers and sisters, Robert (Xernah) Matousek, William Matousek, Michael Matousek, Gena (Todd) Tylee, Eugene (Lisa) Goertz, and Jimmie (Lee) Becherer; eight grandchildren, Shane, Kyle, Aaron, Addison, Destiny, Savannah, Carson, and Mattie; and numerous nieces, nephews, and lifetime friends.
Anna is preceded in death by her parents, her stepdads, and her brother, Todd Matousek.
Please come join the family at the Celebration of Life for Anna Smith on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Minong Village Hall, 123 West 5th Ave., Minong, WI 54859, the family said.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Anna’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
