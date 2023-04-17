Ann Marie (Ullman) Stellrecht

Ann Marie (Ullman) Stellrecht of Spooner, WI, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 8th, 2023, at the age of 71. Ann was born on Sept 7, 1951, in Antigo, WI, to Elizabeth (Cline) and Herman Ullman. Born and raised in Antigo, Ann graduated in 1970 from Antigo High School.

After high school, Ann met her future husband, Larry, in Spooner, WI, and they wed on Jan. 29, 1972 in Deer Brook, WI. Ann and Larry were hard-working dairy farmers while they raised their 4 sons: Eric, Nate, Steve and Dan.

