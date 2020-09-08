Andrew John Wejnerowski Jr., 95, of Shell Lake died on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Glenview Assisted Living Center. He was born on January 23, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois, to Andrew and Mary (Lapcynski) Wejnerowski Sr.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shell Lake with Father Phil Juza officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Shell Lake Cemetery.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.