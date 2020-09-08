Andrew John Wejnerowski Jr., 95, of Shell Lake died on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Glenview Assisted Living Center. He was born on January 23, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois, to Andrew and Mary (Lapcynski) Wejnerowski Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shell Lake with Father Phil Juza officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Shell Lake Cemetery.

Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.

