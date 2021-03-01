Andrew Lawton

Andrew S. Lawton, 70, of Spooner passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at his home.
Andrew Swaby Lawton was born on January 17, 1951, in Hancock, Michigan, the son of Robert and Jane (Miller) Lawton. He was raised in Hancock until the age of 7 when his family moved to Shorewood, Wisconsin.
Andy graduated from Shorewood High School in 1969. He continued his education at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he received a bachelor’s degree, and then went to University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee where he earned a master’s degree in history. He finished his Juris Doctorate at John Marshall Law School in Chicago.
On August 21, 1976, Andy was joined in marriage to Barbara Matter in Spencer. Together they moved to Spooner, where Andy worked as an attorney, eventually opening his own practice. He also served as the city of Spooner municipal judge and as court commissioner.
Andy was a charter member of the Spooner Education Foundation. He was ticket chairman for the Spooner Rodeo for many years.
Andy enjoyed spending time with his family, watching his grandchildren play sports, playing golf with his sons, fishing, reading, boating, snowmobiling, playing hockey, and travel – especially to Civil War sites.
Andy is survived by his wife of 44 years, Barbara; four children, Gale (Christian) Dierschow of Sycamore, Illinois, Peter (Crystal) Lawton of South Range, Samuel (Sara) Lawton of Rice Lake, and Scott (Ashley) Lawton of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Cooper, Addison, Tenley, Sawyer, Alexis, Scarlett, Vivian, and Sadee; one brother, John (Karla) Lawton of Hancock, Michigan; sister-in-law, Jeanette Lawton of Menominee; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, William; and one grandson, Carson.
A private funeral service will be held for Andy at Spooner Funeral Home with Joel Zimmerman officiating. Interment will be in Spooner Cemetery.
Memorial causes close to Andy’s heart include Spooner Education Foundation, c/o Matt Thompson, PO Box 189, Spooner, WI 54801, and the National Kidney Foundation, 10909 W Greenfield Ave., Suite 201, West Allis, WI 53214.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
