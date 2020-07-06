Andrew Grubbs

Andrew “Andy” Grubbs, 81, a long-time resident of the Gull Lake area, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Spooner.
Andy was born on February 4, 1939, at the family home in the town of Gull Lake to Earl and Mary (Denninger) Grubbs. He attended the Gull Lake school and later graduated from Spooner High School.
After graduation, he worked for his brother-in-law Del Buchman as a logger. In April of 1962, Andy was inducted into the U.S. Army where he would serve in artillery until being honorably discharged on April 17, 1964. After his discharge, he went to Montana and worked as a logger until a serious injury caused him to be hospitalized, eventually bringing him back home to heal.
In December 1966, he was united in marriage to Barbara Lindenfelser in Shell Lake. He went back to logging and worked the remainder of his working years for Hendricks Logging, Graham Logging, and then for Hendricks once more before retiring in 2012, at the age of 73.
During his retirement, he still spent his time in the woods and enjoyed cutting firewood. Andy was a deer hunter, loved his family, animals, and especially his dogs.
Andy is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Michael Lee and Gary Arden (Susan), all of Lampson; four grandchildren, Michael Richard, Bryson Arden, Alex Andrea, and Garrett Lee; brother, Norman of Hayward; and many nephews, nieces, family, and friends.
Andy is preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters, George, Howard, Junior, Arlan, Eileen, Leola, and Marie; and two infant siblings.
A celebration of Andy’s life will be held on Sunday, July 12, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Wolf Point Gull Lake Tavern. A graveside with Military Honors will be held on Monday, July 13, at 11 a.m., at Lampson Cemetery.
Online memories or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
