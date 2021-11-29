Allen Roessel, 83, of Minong, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2021, with loving family by his side.
Allen served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed both in the United States and in many countries around the world. When he returned from the service, he worked in construction and on the family farm.
Allen was happiest when he could be out in nature; throughout his lifetime he greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing. Hardworking to the last, he took extraordinary care of the farm and its livestock. He will be greatly missed for his warm smile and many acts of kindness.
Allen is survived by his daughter, Gail; son, Keith (fiancé Cheryl Woehl); sister, Sandra Johnson; nieces, Pamela Newsome-Prochniak (Wayne Prochniak), Kathryn Newsome-Herr (Thomas Herr), and Debbie Wiitala (Wade); and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen; his parents, Norbert and Florence Roessel; and his siblings, Corinne Brozic, Joan Newsome, Milton (Bud) Roessel, and Marlene Roessel.
A private interment was held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Minong; a funeral will be held in the spring.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
