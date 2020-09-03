Allen Ferguson, 84, passed away on August 25, 2020, at his home in Springbrook after a short battle with cancer.
Allen was born on May 10, 1936, in Minneapolis. He graduated from Spooner High School and enlisted in the Air Force in 1954. While on leave in Wisconsin in 1957, Allen met Marlys Sandstrom and asked her to relocate to Kansas with him, and they married August 3, 1957.
After honorable discharge from the Air Force later that year, they settled in Minneapolis, and then moved to Springbrook in 1962.
Excelling in many different jobs over the years, Allen was devoted to his family and friends and was a carpenter by trade. Along with being a gifted story and joke teller, Allen was an avid reader, loved history, enjoyed dancing, gardening, sailing, completing home improvement projects, and was particularly skilled at masonry.
Allen is survived by his companion, Annie Buck; and five children, Steven (Leslie) Ferguson, Rice Lake, Kathryn (Cullan) Hanacek, Spooner, Raynelle Ferguson (Kurt Krueger), Spooner, Georgia Gruel (Rob Missinne), Solon Springs, and Anthony Ferguson, Rice Lake; 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; sisters, Elaine Zopp, Hayward, and Earlyne (Richard) Aalund, St. George, Utah.
Allen was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Marlys; son, Sheldon; parents, William and Evelyn Ferguson; and brothers, Roland, Edwin, and William Ferguson.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Allen and interment are planned for September 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Cemetery in Springbrook, followed by a fellowship gathering at the Springbrook VFW.
Services were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left for Allen’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
