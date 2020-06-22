Allan Froemel

Allan “Al” Bradley Froemel, 67, of Hayward, passed away on June 16, 2020, at the Theda Clark Medical Center in Neenah with his loving wife and family by his side.
Al was born on August 12, 1952, in Hayward, the son of Otto and Margaret Froemel.
From the top of his head to the tip of his toes, Al was made to play music. As soon as he could hold an accordion, he could play music. He was a virtuoso of many instruments and took great pride in playing in bands with his family and friends. He loved to spread happiness to the world through music and his unforgettable smile and infectious laugh.
In 2018, his dream of playing on stages in Nashville came true, as he got to play on some of the most well-known stages on the Broadway Historic District.
Along with music, family, and friends, Al had a love for his Ford tractors. He loved life and was always there for everyone. His famous line we will never forget, “I got this!”
Al is survived by his beloved wife, Debbie; his children, Carol (Greg) Sjoblorn of Portage, Cindy (Mike) Anton of Waterloo, Darlene (Robert) Jacobson of Birnamwood, Diane (Ryan) Schoeder of Oshkosh, Valerie (Brett Laning) Hansen of Oakfield, Crystal (David) Anderson of Milaca, Minnesota, and Heidi (Robert) Jarvis of Weston; his step-children, Sara (Floyd Nohl) McAuliffe of Cloquet, Minnesota, Joel (Kenya) McAuliffe of Ashland, and Kyla McAuliffe of Chippewa Falls; brother, Gerald “Jerry” Froemel of Hayward; sister, Shirley Lempke of Sparta; sisters-in-law, Linda Froemel and Judy Froemel, both of Hayward; brother-in-law, Clarence Stellnar of Onalaska; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bob, Roger and Larry Froemel; sister, Marlene Stellnar; and two sisters-in-law, Lill Froemel and Dee Froemel.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at the Jay Froemel residence, 13502W Froemel Rd., Hayward. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. A Celebration of Life gathering will continue after the service. Interment will be private.
For additional information: Hayward Funeral Home. 715.634.2609. To leave condolences for the family online: www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
