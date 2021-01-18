Alice Lenore Mitchell, 101 of Shell Lake, formerly of Chatfield and Andover, Minnesota, died peacefully on December 30, 2020.
She was born in St. Paul on August 13, 1919, to Swedish parents. Alice was an only child who grew up in Highland Park in a culturally rich, extended family filled with Swedish heritage.
She graduated from St. Paul Central in 1936 during the Depression at the age of 16 and attended Macalester College. She began her teaching career in Northhome, Henderson, and Janesville, Minnesota, before permanently landing in Chatfield, Minnesota, which she called home.
It was there that she met her husband, Gordon, and where they had two daughters, Linda and Karin.
Alice taught American Literature and had a passion for promoting reading in her high school students. She was Chatfield’s Teacher of the Year in 1976 and went on to be one of Minnesota’s Top Ten Teachers that year. She retired in 1981 after 34 years in Chatfield preaching “the gospel according to Mitchell.”
In 1968, she and Gordon built a summer cabin on Shell Lake in Northwest Wisconsin where they vacationed every summer. That cabin is now the permanent home of her daughter and her husband.
She is survived by daughter, Linda, and her husband, Rob Anderson; step-grandchildren, Nick (Katie) Anderson, Jessica (August) Haas, and Rachel Anderson; and step-great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Maeve, and Lily.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents, Albin and Hilma (Stromwall) Wall; husband, Gordon; and daughter, Karin.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Chatfield High School, Alice Mitchell Memorial, to promote reading.
