Alfred Kempin, 79, died on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, after a battle with cancer, passing away peacefully on the farm where he has lived for the past 48 years, surrounded by his wife and family.
Alfred was born in Taurage, Lithuania, to Berta (Saltz) and August Kempin on February 22, 1941. He came to America in 1951 as a refugee from post-war Europe with his mother and three surviving siblings. He was raised in Chicago, where he met the love of his life, Judi Zgobis. Al served in the US Army from 1963 to 1965, where he worked at the NCO Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and served on the Mountain Rescue Team.
On January 15, 1966, he married Judi. They had two sons, Dave and Dan.
Since May of 1973 Al and Judi have lived, worked, and loved on the farm in Beaver Brook Township. They have faced many joys and adversities and treasure a very large collection of friends that they have acquired over the years, most especially in their church community at Faith Lutheran Church in Spooner. Al and Judi have thoroughly enjoyed every year they have spent here in the area and consider their friends as close as family.
Al was a follower of Jesus Christ and an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Spooner. He was known for wisdom and was always willing to talk of his faith, his Lord, and the deeper things of life. Like Hezekiah, Al was given additional time by the Lord, living 15 years past his first bout with cancer.
Al is survived by his wife, Judi; his sons, Dave (Ruth) and Dan (Karen); grandchildren, Jamianne, Sarah, Jonathan, Matthew, and Hannah; sister, Sue (Karl) Paksi; brother, Hal (Rose); sister/cousin, Edith Whitworth; brothers-in-law, Walter Meditz and Ronald Zgobis (Marissa).
Al was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws; sisters, Edith and Wanda (Meditz); two infant brothers; and granddaughter, Katherine.
Due to the circumstances of COVID-19, Al was interred in a private family ceremony at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A public memorial service will take place at a later date, details to be announced. Judi would welcome the private condolences and well wishes of friends as she mourns the loss of her hero and her love.
The family would like to thank all who have fervently prayed for them and faithfully supported them in their time of need. “Our sincere gratitude is also offered to the doctors and nurses of the Marshfield Clinic who cared for Al during his cancer treatment and to Hearts of Gold Home Care for their professional and compassionate support in his final days,” the family said.
Those who wish to give a memorial gift in Al’s memory are asked to consider Faith Lutheran Church or Hearts of Gold Home Care of Shell Lake.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Al’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.