Alex Tuerk

Alex Wayne Tuerk, 29, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at North Memorial Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
He was born on February 18, 1992, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Timothy Tuerk and Sarah Carli. Alex was the grandson of Michael and Maria Brown, Spooner, Wisconsin, and John and Rose Burke, Coon Rapids, Minnesota.
Alex graduated from Spooner High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with family and friends. The thing he cherished most in life was the time he got to spend with his children.
Alex is survived by his children, Jamie L. Barney (2014), Tyren W. Tuerk (2015), Ronin W. Tuerk (2018), and Kingston K. Tuerk (2019); parents, Timothy Tuerk (Amie), Roseville, Minnesota, and Sarah Carli (Scott Sippel), New Richmond, Wisconsin; brother, Jonah Tuerk (Savanna); sisters, Christine Carli (Justin King), Melanie Carli, Mallory Tuerk, and Olivia Tuerk; nieces, Brooklyn Vyskocil and Penelopie Tuerk; cousin, Justin Brown; aunts, Cathy Rawitzer (Mike) and Christina Kocholek (John); and uncles, Gary Brown, Joshua Kuhn (Maria), and Chris Tuerk (Sandra).
Alex is preceded in death by his grandfather, Gary Tuerk; grandmother, Ginny Tuerk; and great-grandparents, Woodrow and Marie Brown.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11:30 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Spooner. Honorary bearers are Gary Brown, Justin Brown, Jonah Tuerk, and Scott Sippel.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.