Aileen Halverson

Aileen Alice Halverson, 93, of Spooner passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
Aileen was born on January 16, 1927, in St. Paul, the daughter of William and Helen (Lawrence) Salverda Sr. After high school she attended the University of Minnesota School of Agriculture.
She married Charles “Chuck” Halverson on August 26, 1948, in St. Paul. They moved to Spooner in 1960, purchasing the Crystal Lake Ranch. Aileen raised and showed registered quarter horses. She was an avid barrel racer until her early 80s, breeder and lover of her little goats, foster mom to 20-plus foster children, and, most importantly, lover and follower of her Lord, Jesus Christ, touching many people with her faith and charity.
Aileen is survived by her children, Donna Fox of Spooner, Clay (Kim) Halverson of Spooner, Clint (Lisa) Halverson of Spooner, and Sandy (Bill) Cook of Hayward; her brother, William “Billy” Salverda Jr. of Forest Lake, Minnesota; and 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles “Chuck” Halverson; and her daughter, Gail Huse.
A private family service was held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, with burial at Madge Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Aileen’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
