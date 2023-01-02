Adelle Marie Koel

Adelle M. Koel, age 81, of Spooner, WI, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Miller Dwan Hospital in Duluth, MN.

Adelle Marie Dullinger was born July 12, 1941, in Trego, WI, the daughter of Nick and Marie (Steinemann) Dullinger. She grew up in Trego and attended elementary school there. She graduated from Spooner High School in 1959 and then moved to Minneapolis for a few years. On September 16, 1967, Adelle was joined in marriage to Richard A. Koel in Spooner. Adelle and Richard settled in Spooner, where Adelle worked for several local shops before raising her family. In 1986, she began working for the Spooner School District in their lunch program. Adelle retired in the early 2000s and then became a caregiver for her mother and her husband. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, reading, ice fishing, baking and going for walks. She especially loved going dancing and attending her grandkids’ events. She was a member of the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Spooner and was active with many of the church activities. Adelle was a very strong and independent person who took great care of her home. She always spoiled her guests at her home, people and wildlife especially - except squirrels. The morning coffee group she participated in was very special to Adelle.

