Adelle Mae Forcia

Adelle Mae Forcia, age 78, of Spooner, WI, and formerly of Black River Falls, WI, and Milwaukee, WI, died on May 29, 2023, at her home in Spooner.

Adelle was born on September 15, 1944, in Milwaukee, WI, to Franklin and Eunice Smith. She graduated from St. John’s Cathedral in Milwaukee and began working at Leeson Electric in Black River Falls. Adelle was married to Richard Forcia on July 20, 1990, in Black River Falls. She moved up to the Spooner area after her retirement.

To plant a tree in memory of Adelle Forcia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments