Adeline Beck

Adeline Josephine Beck, 86, of Ladysmith died peacefully on January 23, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Adeline was born on July 19,1934, in Gilman to Frank and Lucy (Herman) Wilcenski. Both Adeline and her twin sister graduated from Gilman High School in 1952. Adeline attended the College of Saint Teresa in Winona and the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie.
She married Herbert Niels Beck at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman on February 27, 1954, and moved to Ladysmith that same year. They were blessed with four children, 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Adeline enjoyed many activities throughout life, including sewing, crafting, making her own candles and soaps, gardening both indoors and outdoors, baking and canning, browsing and having garage sales, walking daily, spending time with family, and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. She loved collecting poetry and found comfort in reading her poems during difficult times. Adeline looked forward to mayflower picking every year and loved tending her own flower gardens. Her favorite flower was the lily of the valley, and she also adored her bleeding hearts, snapdragons, and moss rose. Adeline was a beloved homemaker, a self-taught seamstress and pattern maker, and held various factory jobs.
Adeline found adventure through family travels. Herbert and Adeline took family trips to Yellowstone National Park, Myrtle Beach, Washington, D.C., Ely, Nevada, and the Grand Canyon when their children were younger. For the last 10 years, she looked forward to the annual camping trip to Madeline Island. Adeline’s sense of adventure continued throughout life, and she took her first airplane ride at the age of 80 to see the cacti in Arizona.
Adeline was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Beck; her parents, Frank and Lucy (Herman) Wilcenski; her brothers, Aloise, Raymond, and Norman Wilcenski; and her twin sister, Genevieve Lewien.
She is survived by her children, Duane (Lisa) Beck, Karen Dantzman, Denis Beck of Ladysmith, and Renee Bell of Spooner; her grandchildren, Jessie (Brandyn) Polak, Amanda Izdepski, Kristen Beck, Daniel Beck, Crystal Cleveland, Cayle Fisher, Melissa Kisling, Jeffrey (Brooke) Beck, Brittany (Matt) Warren, and Jacob Bell; and her great-grandchildren Alyssa, Brady, and Chase Polak, Hannah and Mikayla Izdepski, Catherine and Alexander Cleveland, Brenden Akum, and Cameron, Layla, and Bryce Kisling.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 1 p.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
