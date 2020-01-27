Adam Stumph, 31, of Spooner, son of Kati and Leon Hanson and James Fuller, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Spooner Health hospital.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Spooner Funeral Home with a Prayer Service at 4 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date in the spring.

“In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a memorial to the Washburn County Humane Society 1300 Roundhouse Rd., Spooner, WI 54801in Adam’s name,” the family said.

