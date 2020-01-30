Adam Stumph

Adam Michael Stumph, 31, of Spooner died on January 26, 2020, at Spooner Health.
Adam was born on June 29, 1988, in Spooner to Kati (Stumph) Hanson. He attended Spooner Schools and graduated in 2007. Adam worked at Lynn’s Berry Patch and Jack Link’s and then moved to Alaska where he was an animal caretaker at the Humane Society in Juneau for five years. He moved back to Spooner in 2014 where he worked as a caregiver for Oakview Adult Family Home.
Adam is survived by his parents, Kati and Leon Hanson of Spooner and James Fuller of Aurora, Minnesota; siblings, Ashley Stumph (Randy Rundquist), Scott Olson Jr., and Kristina Oliva, all of Spooner, and Jessica (Tim) Knukowski of Milwaukee; grandparents, Rose Ann Fuller of Minong, Mary Castle of Aurora, Minnesota, and Dale and Joleen Hanson of Clear Lake; nine nieces and nephews; and many, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Adam was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Anne Fuller, and grandparents, Raymond and Irene Stumph, Merv Castle, and Howard (Blake) Fuller.
A gathering of family and friends was held on January 31 at Spooner Funeral Home. Interment will take place at a later date in the spring.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, consider giving a memorial in Adam’s name to the Washburn County Humane Society, 1300 Roundhouse Rd., Spooner, WI 54801.
Adam’s greatest challenge in life began at birth, as he weighed just 3 pounds. He thrived to live through his great will and love of his family. Adam was our gentle giant who grew to be 6’4”, with a peaceful and pleasant presence.
His words were few but his wisdom was great. He held a quiet disposition and had a caring heart, along with a great personality. His sense of humor was his zest for life. He was a peaceful man with no judgment or enemies. He had compassion for animals and loved online gaming, with which he had friends world-wide. He loved chasing Pokemon with his closest and dearest friend Lance Wisner. Adam cherished the friendships he had with Neil Johnson, Jeff Coshow, and Charlie Martin. Adam’s biggest adventure was being able to live in Alaska with the Weeds family. They loved him as their own and helped him to achieve employment at the animal shelter.
He enjoyed working for Oakview Adult Homes and even became his sister’s favorite co-worker there. Adam was grateful for the time he had with his father James, Grandma Mary, Grandpa Merv, and the rest of their family. Adam always felt Leon was his “dad” and held great respect for him and his family.
His siblings were his Bestest Friends – Ashley, his Angel; Scotty, his playmate and “partner in crime”; Kristina, his hugger of hugs; and Jessica, his mentor of intellect and philosopher of life. Adam enjoyed the company of his nephews and niece – Dylan, Donavan, Rozlynn, Arek, and Oren. He loved them all so much.
“All the people in Adam’s life helped him achieve what he had become as a person,” the family said. “Thank you so much to my family for the love and support in Adam’s life. He wasn’t just my Adam, he was ours. We love you all.”
