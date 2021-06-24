Aaron Thayer

Aaron Anthoney Thayer, 34, of Spooner passed on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Aaron was born on November 14, 1986 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Aaron was raised in the small town of Fairburn, South Dakota, close to family.
Aaron followed his love for automotive by attending school at Western Dakota Technical School where he studied diesel engine mechanics. Aaron’s love for mechanics was not exclusive to diesel engines but to anything with an engine. That brought Aaron’s career to working on boats where Aaron spent a lot of his time at the lake, offering him an opportunity to enjoy his passion for boats and fishing.
Aside for his love for mechanics and fishing, Aaron was a man who loved his family.
His family, especially his children, were his ultimate/greatest accomplishment, pride and joy of his life.
Aaron is survived by his six wonderful children, Yuriaha Zachari VanWinkle, Angel Rain Marie Thayer, Jozlin Raquel Rose Thayer, Alayna Joy Thayer, Aaron Anthoney Thayer Jr., and Elijah Ray Thayer all of Spooner; his parents, Lisa and Dennis Meadows of Kenai, Alaska, and Steven Thayer and Barbara Thayer of Rapid City, South Dakota; siblings, Brandey Strong of Mesa, Arizona, Tristin Ryan of Fall River, Wisconsin, Zachary Thayer of Rapid City, South Dakota, Jewel Meadows of Kenai, Alaska, Aubry Meadows of Baraboo, Wisconsin, Lacey Meadows of Tempe, Arizona, and Stephanie Kello of Rapid City, South Dakota; maternal grandfather, Donald Quinn and Lois Quinn; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Krystal Thayer; maternal grandmother, Carolyn Moore; and paternal grandparents, Richard and Donna Thayer.
“My son, you will forever be missed and forever loved.”
A Memorial Service will be held at the Lake Park Alliance Church, Shell Lake, on Wednesday, June 23, at 1 p.m. with a reception immediately following the service, at Shell Lake Pavilion.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
John 3:16 KJV
Online condolences for Aaron can be left at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
